Billie Eilish called out YouTubers for a new trend of people impersonating her in public for attention. The “Bad Guy” singer took to Instagram on January 30 and slammed people for making her “look bad.”
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Billie Eilish called out YouTubers for a new trend of people impersonating her in public for attention. The “Bad Guy” singer took to Instagram on January 30 and slammed people for making her “look bad.”
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!