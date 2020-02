Photo credit: INSTARImages

During an interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, January 30, the country star opened up about his relationship with the "Panini" singer saying, “I have adopted Lil Nas X.” “I feel like I would die for that boy, I really would. I love him so much. I’m so proud of him, and I’ll stand with him till the very end.” He added, “Every member of my family loves Lil Nas and he is family.”