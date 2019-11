Photo credit: INSTARImages

Bindi, 21, accepted the youth ambassador role in 2013 after public statements regarding lowering the population. She reportedly wrote a letter to Hillary Clinton and addressed the Earth’s growing population as the “elephant in the room.” “I believe that most problems in the world today, such as climate change, stem from one immense problem which seems to be the 'elephant in the room' that no-one wants to talk about,” she wrote.