The beauty showed off her bare torso, revealing a snake with its tongue out! Though she already had the unique tattoos, the snake is new and may be a warning for the Kardashians to step back!

As reported, Blac Chyna previously sued Rob's family after the couple's reality show was cancelled on E! network.

According to their complaint, Rob documented an incident back in December 2016, when Chyna allegedly abused him while “extremely intoxicated on drugs and alcohol.”

She reportedly took one of his guns and was “carelessly playing” with it, “unaware if the gun was loaded or if the safety was on,” the complaint states, according to People.

And Chyna did not just take her anger out on Rob. She allegedly destroyed Kylie's home, which is where the reported violence took place. Rob claims she owes $100,000 for "damaging a television, breaking down a door, damaging the walls, destroying cells phones and smashing a gingerbread house that was made for the holidays."