The 29-year-old looked good in all black as she got her sweat on, and rocked black leggings along with a slimming waist trainer.

Kim Kardashian, whom she is now suing over the end of her reality show, Rob & Chyna, Ironically, Blac Chyna's former BFF,, whom she is now suing over the end of her reality show, Rob & Chyna, used to promote waist trainers.

As reported, Chyna is filing a lawsuit against the family, though she has exempted everyone recently, excluding Kim.





She is accusing the family of canceling her E! reality TV series Rob & Chyna, thought they claim that Chyna is to blame. A source told InTouch, “They view her lawsuit as simply another attempt to get more money from the family."

And while she may not be friends with Kim anymore, she did send her well wishes with baby number three, telling The Blast, “It’s always a blessing. They deserve blessings.”