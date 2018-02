The man she was spotted out with, YBN Almighty Jay, is a rapper, which makes sense since she herself has dabbled in music and has also dated Tyga, who is currently signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music, Inc. label.

His real name is Jay Bradley, and he rose to fame in 2017 after the release of his single "Chopsticks" on YouTube. The music video for the song reached more than 4 million views within just one month of its release.

This certainly is the youngest man that Chyna has been seen out with, and fans were quick to comment about the age gap.

One Instagram user,@ juda.rocstarrr, wrote, "She about to finesse you out your allowance [sic]." The Texas native has yet to comment publicly about their date, but it looked quite intimate, with Blac Chyna even placing her arm around him at one point!

This is the first man Chyna has been seen with since news of her huge sex tape scandal. As reported, a video surfaced of her performing oral sex, and then days later, another video leaked! It was over 13-minutes long and the woman in the grainy footage certainly looked like Chyna, with the same skin tone and similar tattoos, but she reportedly denies it is her. Her team is currently looking into the matter and trying to keep porn sites from promoting the video using her name.