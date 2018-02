She wore black jeans, a black shirt, and a white, black and red biker jacket, paired with a vibrant headscarf, while her new man sported a gold and black jacket and light denim jeans.

Chyna looked very affectionate and cozy while with the unidentified guy during a bowling date.

It's pretty surprising that she's out and about, given her sex tape leaks this week.

In the first raw tape, Blac Chyna is seen giving an unidentified man oral sex, and according to an insider, the model is "devastated" over it.

After that, another leaked, and it was a video that lasted over 13 minutes. Blac Chyna reportedly said the woman in the video was not her, though she had the same skin tone and very similar tattoos. According to reports, Chyna’s legal team, which consists of Lisa Bloom and Walter Mosely, among others, have sent cease and desist letters to the porn sites claiming the video is of Chyna.