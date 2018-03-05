STYLE
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Wakanda Forever

The ‘Black Panther’ Cast SERIOUSLY Looked Like Royalty On The Oscar Red Carpet — See The Stunning Pics

March 4, 2018 22:24PM by

Hollywood's biggest night was full of black girl magic!

by

When royalty meets the Oscars red carpet you get the cast of the Black Panther. The groundbreaking film’s all-star cast showed up and showed out for Hollywood’s biggest night, gracing the award show with their royal looks and unmatched style.

The ‘Black Panther’ Cast SERIOUSLY Looked Like Royalty On The Oscar Red Carpet — See The Stunning Pics

Back to intro
1/7
King T’Challa made an appearance on the red carpet as Chadwick Boseman stunned in Givenchy couture.
Daniel Kaluuya resembled the Oscar statue himself, as he rocked a Brunello Cucinelli bronze velvet blazer and perfectly tailored black dress pants.
Nakia is that you? Lupita Nyong'o stole the show in a gold custom atelier Versace gown.
Winston Duke in Etro alongside Danai Gurira in Gabriela Hearst, need we say more?
Now, this is black girl magic in its purest form!
Guess you can say, the cast of Black Panther won the Oscar red carpet!
Have you seen Black Panther yet? Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in STYLE

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Toya Harris Gets Real About Her Money Problems
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1