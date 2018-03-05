The ‘Black Panther’ Cast SERIOUSLY Looked Like Royalty On The Oscar Red Carpet — See The Stunning Pics

King T’Challa made an appearance on the red carpet as Chadwick Boseman stunned in Givenchy couture.

Daniel Kaluuya resembled the Oscar statue himself, as he rocked a Brunello Cucinelli bronze velvet blazer and perfectly tailored black dress pants.

Nakia is that you? Lupita Nyong'o stole the show in a gold custom atelier Versace gown.

Winston Duke in Etro alongside Danai Gurira in Gabriela Hearst, need we say more?

Now, this is black girl magic in its purest form!

Guess you can say, the cast of Black Panther won the Oscar red carpet!