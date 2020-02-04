Photo credit: INSTARImages

On the set of The Rhythm Section, Blake worked tirelessly. The film featured plenty of stunts and action choreography. "Fight choreography was really exciting for me, because who doesn't want to have the ability to kick someone's a** if you need to? If you need to!" she joked. "There is a fight that's one shot, which is especially tricky because you have to get the choreography exactly right and go hard enough where you're actually hurting each other a little, but not too much."