Blake Lively is able to turn her morning workouts into family time. The Gossip Girl alum revealed the daily routine she employed while working on her latest film, The Rhythm Section, which included using her daughters James and Inez as body weights.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Blake Lively is able to turn her morning workouts into family time. The Gossip Girl alum revealed the daily routine she employed while working on her latest film, The Rhythm Section, which included using her daughters James and Inez as body weights.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!