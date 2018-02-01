Bo Derek Responds To Kim Kardashian's Braid Backlash

Kim showed her new look off on Snapchat, saying, "So guys, I did Bo Derek braids, and I'm really into it."

But many fans were less than impressed . One follower wrote, "She and her family had been appropriated from black culture and they have a long list of appropriation.That hairstyle and many others they have been used express black culture,pride and identity...so girl bye."

Kim was referring to Bo Derek's braids in the 1979 film, 10, but of course, cornrows have been around for quite some time, which is why people were offended by Kim's reference.

On Wednesday, Bo took to twitter to address the situation. "Hey! It’s just a hairstyle that I wore in the movie '10'" the actress wrote. "@KimKardashian calls it the Bo Derek because she copied my pattern of braids. I copied it from Ann-Margret’s backup singer from her Vegas Sho. And we all copied Queen Nofretari. I hope Her Royal Highness is flattered."

Kim didn't seem bothered by the backlash, since she continued to post snaps of herself in the hairstyle as well as super sexy photos of herself posing in the braids on her Instagram.