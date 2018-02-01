Oh Snap!
Bo Derek Responds To Kim Kardashian's Braid Backlash
'It’s just a hairstyle.'
Kim Kardashian faced major criticism over the weekend after switching up her hairdo! The reality star decided to get cornrows and she claimed she channeled her inner Bo Derek for the look, but the mom-of-three was slammed for the braids. On Wednesday, Derek responded to the backlash, claiming it’s ‘just a hairstyle.’ Click through our gallery to see what the actress said about the situation.
