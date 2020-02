Photo credit: INSTARImages

During an interview with Good Morning America on February 18, Dwyane, 38, shared that his daughter knew from an early age that she was different and was aware of her gender identity. “She is the one who sat down with us as a family and said, ‘Hey, I don’t think I’m gay.’ And she went down the list. ‘This is how I identify myself, this is my gender identity, I identify myself as a young lady. I think I’m a straight trans because I like boys.’ So it was a process for us to sit down with our daughter and find out who she is and what she likes, and not put something on her.”