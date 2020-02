Photo credit: Shutterstock

In November 2019, the father-of-four responded to backlash his family received after Gabrielle shared a photo of the 12-year-old in a crop top and painted nails. “I’m speaking for so many others in the LGBTQ+ community,” Dwyane wrote on Twitter. “All these people that’s out there saying these things, look at yourself. Understand that you’re the one that’s got the issues. You’re the one that’s got the problem. It’s not the kids, it’s not the ones who decide, ‘Yeah, you born a certain way, you gotta be that way.’ That’s not life, man.”