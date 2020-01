Photo credit: Shutterstock

In September 2019, Brad went into more detail about his experience going to AA for a year and a half following his split from Angelina, 44. “You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard,” said in an interview with The New York Times . “It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself. It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself.”