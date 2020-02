Photo credit: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

A source close to the situation told Us Weekly, “William was blindsided by Harry and Meghan’s decision and statement. There’s still a rift between the two brothers. It’s sad because when they were younger, William would be the first person Harry would go to with big news like this. ” The insider added, “William is incredibly hurt, but at the same time he has his own family to focus on and is trying to move forward with life.”