Singer and property-design enthusiast Bret Michaels listed his Scottsdale, Ariz., home for $3,299,000.

It seems the musician is ready to shake things up, as he also recently sold his home in Westlake Village, Calif., for $4,475,000. He purchased his California home in 2015 and his Arizona abode in 2006.

Michaels’ longtime Scottsdale home was filled with memories, from recording never-been-done-before live performances with bandmates to throwing lavish bashes. “If the walls could talk they’d be recounting for days the stories of the parties, good times and stars who’ve worked and played here,” Michaels real estate agent, Bob Nathan, said of his Scottsdale home.

Nathan referred to the gated estate as a “playground” in the desert between the main mansion and outlandish outdoor activities.

“There is the potential for the home to be sold completely turnkey with furniture included, minus the artwork,” he added. “It’s a rare opportunity to own this type of property so close to downtown Scottsdale, and with such a grand scale of usable land.”

Take a look at Michaels’ Cabo-style Arizona home.