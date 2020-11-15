The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Michael “Flea” Balzary has purchased a Malibu home built in the 1950s, complete with an architectural garden, for $7.5 million.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is hidden in aged foliage and is the perfect escape for the Australian-American musician and actor, 58.

Over the last two decades, Variety reports that Flea has owned more than a dozen properties across the greater L.A. area. However, he didn’t have the best of luck with one particular house. In November 2007, the band member’s $4.8 million Corral Canyon home in Malibu was burnt down by a wildfire; at the time, he was renting out the property.

We’re hoping Flea doesn’t see any damage to his new digs, which he acquired late last month.

