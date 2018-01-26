'Suck My ****!' Briana DeJesus BLASTS Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin In EPIC 45-Tweet Rant

“Let me spill some tea for u guys,” Briana began, telling fans she’d been “provoked” and had “all rights to get out of character.” “Don’t act like the victim because you were the one who made this issue what it is,” Briana wrote.

The newest Teen Mom 2 star then went on to claim that Kail called her at 7am telling her not to post about her on social media but would then talk about her, and accused her of “bad mouthing” her to Javi. “That’s when the line gets crossed,” she tweeted.

“I'll say [suck] my d**k whenever I want to whoever I want and if you can not handle it.... Don’t provoke me,” Briana wrote, referencing Kail’s comment yesterday that Briana told her to “suck my d**k.”

“And you are right, ill never say sorry cause I am not the one who started all this mess,” she said. On her podcast, Kail said Briana would only apologize to her on the day “when pigs will fly.”

“I am not the common denominator as to why yall fail to co parent so dont ever use my name in that matter again,” Briana continued, accusing the parents of using their “kids as pawns.” “Don’t sit here and say I am the issue cause I AM NOT,” she added.

Briana then seemingly targeted Javi, writing, “Dont say u dont know what the future holds to someone but in my msgs saying u wanna marry me.” “in reality u only care bout ur feelings and not anyone elses,” she continued.

Briana switched back to Kail, writing, “u quick to hop on another mans d**k but still dont wanna let go of the old one.... u cant have ur cake and eat it to…learn how to be alone for once.”

“End of the day I was better off alone,” Briana finished up, before adding, “U AND I WERE NEVER FRIENDS…U ALWAYS HIT ME UP IN REGARDS TO UR ABUSIVE BOYFRIEND. ONCE UR EX WAS IN MY PHONE U SWITCHED UP…SO ONLY PERSON SALTY IS U.”

Then Briana called Kail out by name, writing, “And if you really wanted to know all the juicy details u coulda called me like u did last time @KailLowry,” adding, “SUCK MY D**K” and “U NOT KIM K SO SLOW YOUR ROLL.”

Then Javi was next. She wrote, “AND DONT SIT HERE TRYNA PLAY MIND GAMES WHEN THE REAL REASON WHY WE ARE HERE IS BECAUSE OF U..JAVI.”

In the midst of the angry Twitter rant, Briana got a vote of support from Jenelle Evans, who tweeted, “I’ll be right behind u. #BestBelieve,” when Briana brought up the next TM2 reunion. “THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Briana replied.