He's OUT!
Javi Marroquin Ditches Briana DeJesus Following Her Plastic Surgery After Devoin Austin Shows Up!
The 'TM2' dad left his ex-girlfriend after her procedure to party alone in Miami.
Looks like the two are not back together?! Yesterday, fans were shocked to see Javi Marroquin in Miami with his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Briana DeJesus, to help her during her surgery. Well, the day took a turn for the worse after her ex and baby daddy, Devoin Austin, showed up with her family!
