REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Wait, What?

Back On? Javi Marroquin Reunites With Briana DeJesus In Miami While She Gets Plastic Surgery!

February 1, 2018 10:58AM

The 'Teen Mom 2' dad was against his ex going under the knife & broke up with her.

Looks like Javi Marroquin couldn’t stay away! The Teen Mom 2 star headed down to Miami to be with his ex-girlfriend and MTV co-star, Briana DeJesus, while she got plastic surgery with Dr. Miami. Just last month, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband dumped his girlfriend over her…plastic surgery plans.

Back On? Javi Marroquin Reunites With Briana DeJesus In Miami While She Gets Plastic Surgery!

Back to intro
1/8
Briana shared a video of her ex-boyfriend on her Snapchat showing fans that the two reunited.
As previously reported, Javi dumped Briana last month over her plastic surgery. She told the Blasting News following the split, “Javi and I are not together anymore. Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”
Her explained to Radar why he split with his co-star saying, “Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live 2 different lifestyles her being in Florida and me in Delaware. I didn’t agree with some of her future plans being exposed for the world to see for our future and any future employers and I wish we could’ve compromised. The surgery itself wasn’t the issue."
Just last week, Briana took to Twitter to slam Javi as well as his ex-wife, Kailyn, after he went on her podcast. He said on Coffee Convos, “I don’t know what the future holds. There is a lot we have to discuss and talk about before we make any other decisions.”
And Briana wasn't happy about that! “Dont say u dont know what the future holds to someone but in my msgs saying u wanna marry me. In reality u only care bout ur feelings and not anyone elses,” she wrote on Twitter during her 45-tweet rant. “End of the day I was better off alone."
And after the Snapchat of Javi was posted this morning, Kailyn took to Twitter! "Ooooohhhhhh I got some tea for yalllllll @Javimarroquin9," she wrote. "Everything comes full circle."
"The funny thing is, I keep my mouth shut long enough and every time I do the truth comes out just before I want to open my mouth," Kail wrote. "I’ll wait for the cameras to spill the tea @Javimarroquin9." The reality star explained that she will spill the "tea," but we have to wait! "Just waiting for the cameras so I can spill on tv and twitter at the same time," she said.






Do you hope Kail spills the tea soon? Let us know your thoughts! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE