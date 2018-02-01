Wait, What?
Back On? Javi Marroquin Reunites With Briana DeJesus In Miami While She Gets Plastic Surgery!
The 'Teen Mom 2' dad was against his ex going under the knife & broke up with her.
Looks like Javi Marroquin couldn’t stay away! The Teen Mom 2 star headed down to Miami to be with his ex-girlfriend and MTV co-star, Briana DeJesus, while she got plastic surgery with Dr. Miami. Just last month, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband dumped his girlfriend over her…plastic surgery plans.
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
1/8
Sound off in the comments below!