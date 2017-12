The adorable family snapped a Christmas photo, and older sister Mabel could not have looked happier about the festivities! Both little ones dressed up in beautiful dresses, with Evelyn decked out in a gold one while her sister opted for pink with a gold accent. Emma kept it simple in a blue dress, while Bruce was dapper in an orange and red button-up shirt and dark jeans.

Emma, 38, told Closer Weekly this year, “We have a great foundation. He makes me laugh. You’ve got to keep laughing because if you stop, you’re going to have some issues.”

And while their daughters aren't seen too often, they are quite close to their stepsisters, which Emma revealed.

"The younger ones love having older sisters. It's a really a sweet relationship," she told AOL Entertainment. "They FaceTimed Mae the other day for her birthday. We don't get together as much as we'd all like, just because they're on the West Coast and we're on the East Coast, so sometimes our schedules don't match up. But for the most part, we do get to see them often." Now that is a strong family dynamic!