Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are taking the next step in their relationship. The “Havana” singer, 22, revealed that she’ll be visiting Shawn’s, 21, home country of Canada this month for the holidays, according to People.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are taking the next step in their relationship. The “Havana” singer, 22, revealed that she’ll be visiting Shawn’s, 21, home country of Canada this month for the holidays, according to People.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!