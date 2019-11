Photo credit: INSTARImages

The former Fifth Harmony member revealed that she was feeling “very romantic” while getting ready for the 2019 VMAs in August . "When [my stylist] showed me the options that she had for the VMAs, this one really stuck out to me because it's just very romantic," she said as she held up a white Balmain dress during the fitting. "Which is kinda where I am in life right now." Shawn confirmed the two were dating on September 1