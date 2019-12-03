Photo credit: INSTARImages

She continued, “I’m glad that so many of you have loved the show. It’s meant as much to us as it has to you guys. We are going through a grieving process because we love where we are and the people we work with. We’ve had these friendships for more than 30 years and it’s just sad to leave them. Have tears with us and hug along with us, because that’s kind of what we need, is the comfort and the love.”