Candace Cameron Bure kicked off the holiday season by giving back! The Hallmark actress promoted her work with the Salvation Army during a press tour in NYC on December 2 ahead of the premiere of her 8th Christmas movie, Christmas Town.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Candace Cameron Bure kicked off the holiday season by giving back! The Hallmark actress promoted her work with the Salvation Army during a press tour in NYC on December 2 ahead of the premiere of her 8th Christmas movie, Christmas Town.
Want to stay on top of Candace Cameron Bure news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!