Cara Santana appears to be doing just fine after her split from Jesse Metcalfe. In fact, the model looked happy as she supported her new boyfriend, Shannon Leto, while out and about on Monday, October 5.

The 36-year-old was first spotted with Leto at the end of the summer when the two were seen kissing and holding hands in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday, August 17. The actress’ new romance comes nine months after she and Metcalfe, 41, broke up. The former flames called off their 3-year-engagement after being together for 13 years in January.

Despite splitting up, the Hollywood stars quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to reconcilation rumors. “They are definitely not back together,” the insider told Us Weekly. “They own a home together … Jesse lives in the guest house. They had to make the mature decision to deal with this situation together like many people going through a breakup right now.”

The John Tucker Must Die alum has since moved on with Canadian model Corin Jamie Lee Clark, and the two seem like they getting serious fast.

However, Santana doesn’t seem to mind since she has moved on with the Thirty Seconds to Mars drummer, 50, who is Jared Leto‘s brother and his bandmate. The two founded the band in 1998 and since then, they have released five studio albums.

