Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

In December 2019, Caroline announced that she was stepping down from her role as Love Island’s host after allegations of assault towards her boyfriend and tennis player Lewis Burton. “While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to cooperating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. Caroline had hosted Love Island since 2015, along with its spinoff Love Island: Aftersun in 2017.