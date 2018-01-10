Terrible Aftermath
Carrie Underwood ‘Hates Looking In The Mirror’ After Horrific Accident, Source Claims
She suffered a major fall down the stairs of her Nashville house in November.
It’s been an insanely rough two months for country music superstar Carrie Underwood, who took a major fall down the stairs of her Nashville home in early November. Whereas she originally revealed that she only suffered minor injuries, it turned out to be much more serious as she had to receive 40-50 stitches after the fall. Now, Life & Style is reporting that the damage from the incident has taken a toll on her mentally and emotionally, and insiders are claiming she doesn’t even like looking in the mirror anymore amongst many other issues.
