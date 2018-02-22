COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
'Never Been Better'

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Denies They Are Having Marriage Problems

February 22, 2018 10:48AM

He clapped back at a follower for suggesting they might be splitting up.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher has made it crystal clear that their marriage has ‘never been better.’ He put the rumors that they might be splitting up to rest in a clapback response to one of his followers on social media. Click through for all the details.

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Denies They Are Having Marriage Problems

Back to intro
1/7
Carrie and Mike have been married for eight years and have one child together, a 2-year-old son, Isaiah.  
Recent reports have surfaced that the couple may be headed toward divorce, which he denied in a post on his Instagram account this week.
He shared a biblical passage which some of his followers read as a cry for help. The verse from Psalm 139:23-24 read: “Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.” 
One social media user commented on their interpretation of his post, saying “Praying for you and Carrie. Ignore the media! Hold tight to each other. There are always bumps in the road. Keep focusing on Jesus!  He will guide you thru!”  He responded with "That’s not media. We’ve never been better. Thanks.” Oh, snap! 
Not only are things going well for Carrie and Mike in the marriage department, but it looks like they may be expanding their family as US Weekly reported that they are trying to become pregnant. “Everyone around her knows she wants a big family, and they’re always trying for another baby,” a pal of Carrie’s told Us
As of now, things look to be going just fine for her and the NHL star (he announced his return to the league last month). “Carrie and Mike have a great life and a very strong marriage — one that their friends envy,” an insider told Us. “They are completely committed to each other and in it for the long run.”
Do you think all is well with Carrie and Mike? Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS