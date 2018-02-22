'Never Been Better'
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Denies They Are Having Marriage Problems
He clapped back at a follower for suggesting they might be splitting up.
Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher has made it crystal clear that their marriage has ‘never been better.’ He put the rumors that they might be splitting up to rest in a clapback response to one of his followers on social media. Click through for all the details.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!