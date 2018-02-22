Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Denies They Are Having Marriage Problems

Carrie and Mike have been married for eight years and have one child together, a 2-year-old son, Isaiah.

Recent reports have surfaced that the couple may be headed toward divorce , which he denied in a post on his Instagram account this week.

He shared a biblical passage which some of his followers read as a cry for help. The verse from Psalm 139:23-24 read: “Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.”

One social media user commented on their interpretation of his post, saying “Praying for you and Carrie. Ignore the media! Hold tight to each other. There are always bumps in the road. Keep focusing on Jesus! He will guide you thru!” He responded with "That’s not media. We’ve never been better. Thanks.” Oh, snap!

Not only are things going well for Carrie and Mike in the marriage department, but it looks like they may be expanding their family as US Weekly reported that they are trying to become pregnant. “Everyone around her knows she wants a big family, and they’re always trying for another baby,” a pal of Carrie’s told Us.

Us. “They are completely committed to each other and in it for the long run.” As of now, things look to be going just fine for her and the NHL star (he announced his return to the league last month). “Carrie and Mike have a great life and a very strong marriage — one that their friends envy,” an insider told. “They are completely committed to each other and in it for the long run.”