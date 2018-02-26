Carrie Underwood Continues To Hide Her Face After Her Accident And Fans Are SICK Of It!

Mike Fisher. She had a red X across her mouth area, while he had a red X on his hand, which he had balled into a fist covering his mouth. The post read, “Together, we’re in it to end it! Help us shine a light on modern day slavery. On Saturday the country crooner shared a black-and-white pic of herself with hubby. She had a red X across her mouth area, while he had a red X on his hand, which he had balled into a fist covering his mouth. The post read, “Together, we’re in it to end it! Help us shine a light on modern day slavery. @enditmovement #enditmovement .”

The image set off her fans, who were sick of the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer hiding her scars after her accident. One even commented, “You can’t even see the scar and she’s worried about how she looks!! Seriously!!”

Another was also too through with the 34-year-old playing coy with her devoted fans. “You should show your scars. You’re only making those with them more self-conscious of heir own flaws. Your looks aren’t what makes you great!!”

Someone else even implied that there was no accident and that Carrie actually had plastic surgery: “She's hiding because she actually had plastic surgery to alter her chin.”

Her followers have obviously had enough because they were merciless. Another one wrote, “I was a huge fan since day one. But this whole cover up with your injury is making me lose my support. You cover and hide from fans. What about the people that can't afford to cover their scars? You are making it hard for the younger generation to embrace their flaws.”