D-O-N-E
Carrie Underwood Continues To Hide Her Face After Her Accident And Fans Are SICK Of It!
‘This whole cover up with your injury is making me lose my support,’ one writes.
It’s been a few months since Carrie Underwood took a nasty fall while at home last November. But while the country star has been on the mend, she previously revealed that she had to receive 40-50 stitches to her face, which have made her a little unrecognizable. So, she’s been keeping an extremely low profile, which has annoyed her fans because she refuses to show her face. Over the weekend, they blasted her online. Click through to read what they said!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!