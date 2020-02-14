Photo credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Users were also thrilled to see that despite Carrie’s busy schedule, she still took time to be with her kids “I guess it doesn’t matter that she is the best singer in the world. She's just like us in her children’s eyes!” one fan gushed. “I love that he thinks that’s your job....you’re his mom doing the laundry and not a famous singer. It means you’re definitely doing something right. That makes my heart smile,” another said.