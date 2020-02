Photo credit: MTV

Back in October 2018, the couple revealed that they were expecting another baby girl! “I was so shocked that it was a girl because I for sure thought it was a boy!” Cate told Us Weekly at the time of the announcement. “Tyler knew the sex before I did." Cate admitted that at first she was "so shocked" and "almost cried" because she "wanted a boy so badly." She added, "I’m super excited it’s a girl now. Since our miscarriage, I just am thankful to get another chance, and as long as it’s healthy, that’s all that matters."