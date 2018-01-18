REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Aww!

Tyler Baltierra Shares Heartbreaking Message After Catelynn Lowell Enters Treatment For The Third Time

January 18, 2018 9:12AM

'I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma', she said.

Catelynn Lowell announced yesterday that she is checking into treatment for the third time for a six week program. Her husband, Tyler Baltierra, showed his support for his wife and posted a heartbreaking message that will have you in tears.

Tyler Baltierra Shares Heartbreaking Message After Catelynn Lowell Enters Treatment For The Third Time

Back to intro
1/6
"I'm going to miss you babe, but it's killing me to say I'm fine," the reality star dad wrote on Snapchat.
Yesterday Cate announced on Twitter that she would be entering treatment for the third time. She wrote, "Well they say third times a charm... I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And Nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH."
Back in November 2017, she announced that she would be seeking help again after having suicidal thoughts. She tweeted, "Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast."
After six weeks of treatment, she returned home just in time for the New Year and Nova's birthday! "I'm going home tomorrow! So excited for the future and seeing my family!! Six weeks of treatment and I feel good! Gotta work it when I get home thanks for all your support. #KeepTalkingMH," she wrote back at the end of December.
Back in 2016, Cate entered rehab for anxiety and depression after giving birth to her second daughter.
Stay tuned for more updates.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS