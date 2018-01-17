Catelynn Lowell is heading back to treatment.

The Teen Mom OG star announced on Wednesday, January 17th, that she will be seeking treatment again. She tweeted, “Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different medication.”

The reality television star gave a special shoutout to her supportive husband, Tyler Baltierra. She added, “THANK YOU I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!!” Of course she didn’t forget about their daughter, Nova, writing, “you are my sunshine.”

Back in November 2017, Cate also announced on Twitter that she was checking herself into treatment after having suicidal thoughts. On November 17th she tweeted, “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment.” Shortly before the New Year and Nova’s birthday, Cate came home! “I’m going home tomorrow! So excited for the future and seeing my family!! Six weeks of treatment and I feel good! Gotta work it when I get home thanks for all your support,” she tweeted.

