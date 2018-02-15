10 Celebs Who Have Survived Domestic Abuse—And How The One Love Foundation Is Working To Stop Violence Before It Starts

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are abused by an intimate partner in the United States, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. And celebrities are no different. Fortunately, One Love Foundation is working to prevent domestic violence with its latest campaign, #LoveBetter. It focuses on teaching young adults about healthy relationship behaviors and how committing to being healthier in relationships can improve social norms around dating. In honor of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, here are celebrities that have survived domestic violence.