Scroll through the gallery below to see how these singers get pumped up before they rock out in front of millions.
Photo credit: MEGA
Dua Lipa
"Before a show, I like to just hang out with my band and relax, play lots of music, dance around and get in the mood," the songstress explained. "We just talk about a lot of nonsense — anything, really, apart from what's about to happen on stage."
Shawn Mendes
"I have this certain throat-coat tea I have to have [and] this steam thing for my voice," the "Nervous" crooner revealed of his backstage prep. "Then I watch Ed Sheeran videos on YouTube to pump me up— 'That's me, I can do it!'"
Celine Dion
Devastated by the loss of her husband, René Angélil, in 2016, Dion has found a way to still spend a moment with him before each show. "I shake my husband's hand" — she has a bronze replica of it in her dressing room — "and I talk to him," she's said. She also has a special seat reserved for him at her concerts.
Photo credit: MEGA
Pink
Whatever it takes, Pink! "I usually drink a couple of beers and do my makeup," the raunchy "Get the Party Started" singer confessed of her pre-show pattern. "Oh, and I make my best friend grab my nipples! That gets me good to go!"
Taylor Swift
She just Shakes It Off! "Before every show, I bend and stretch," shared the singer. "I warm up my voice, then my band, and I huddle to share good vibes."
Kesha
When Kesha hits the road again, she'll get back to her favorite show prep: "Me and my band get naked, lather ourselves up with baby oil and then rolling litter," joked the "Tik Tok" singer. "We do it before every show!"
Katy Perry
This Is How She Does! "I throw myself on a massage table and get massaged, stretch, and then I kick and do a warm-up," shared Perry about her pre-performance must-do. "I'm very focused."
Photo credit: MEGA
Rihanna
Performing is her tonic. "I'll just drink some tea and water and stuff like that," RiRi has said. "I get nervous, to the point where I get really nauseous. When I get on stage, it's game time and it all just goes away."
Kanye West
What Does Yeezus Do? West demands that a barber's chair is put in his dressing room at every venue. Not that the fashion maven needs a trim — he's said just sitting in one puts him in a good place!
Beyoncé
The Queen needs a moment! "I sit in my massage chair while they do my hair and makeup and I have an hour of peace, and I have a playlist that I listen to every day," shared Bey. "I say a prayer with everyone in the band, then we do a stretch."
Photo credit: MEGA
Lorde
Her security blanket is a must for the indie-pop queen, who naps in her dressing room preshow, then snacks on nori and berries to soothe her belly. "A couple of hours before the performance, my stomach starts heaving," explained the songstress. "I feel like I'm going to throw up."
Sound off in the comments below!