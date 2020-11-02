Breaking up is hard to do, so these couples got back together — sometimes more than once.

Celebrity twosomes like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, among others, have all called it quits in the past. However, fate had other plans — and somehow, they overcame relationship hardships and came out on top.

Scroll down the gallery to learn more about their breakups… and makeups!