Jessie J was Channing’s first serious relationship after Jenna, 39, filed for divorce in October 2018 after nine years of marriage. “I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face – and over the internet, as it was happening,” the World of Dance judge said in her 2019 book Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day. “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult.”