Too Cute

The Adorable Way Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Found Out She’s Officially A DeBoer

January 15, 2018 11:35AM

Aubree Lind has wanted her stepdad Cole's last name for a while.

Aubree Lind is officially Aubree Lind-DeBoer! The adorable Teen Mom 2 kiddo, daughter of Chelsea DeBoer (aka Chelsea Houska), was eager to get her stepdad Cole DeBoer’s last name since her half-brother Watson and her mom are bother DeBoers now, too. Click through to find out the adorable way Chelsea and Cole told Aubree the news!

“Over the last year or so, especially after [Cole and Chelsea’s son] Watson was born, Aubree has repeatedly asked Chelsea and Cole why she’s the only one in the family who doesn’t have ‘DeBoer’ as her last name,” a friend of Chelsea’s told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.
“She understood she has a different dad, obviously, but she kind of felt left out being the only one with a different last name,” the friend explained. Aubree’s dad is Chelsea’ ex, Adam Lind.
In December, Chelsea filed a request to have Aubree’s last name changed from Lind to Lind-DeBoer, and the court hearing was scheduled for Jan. 8. Clearly, the process worked!
“They surprised her with a cake that had ‘Aubree Lind-DeBoer’ on it,” the source said. “Aubree was so thrilled and it was adorable.”
According to The Ashley, Adam is not happy with his daughter’s name change. He previously told The Star Glam in 2016, “Aubree will ALWAYS be Aubree Lind, her last name will not change.”
What do you think of Aubree’s name change? Sound off in the comments below.

