Get your credit cards ready! Chelsea Houska did a makeup haul after her trip to Ulta and it’s amazing! Keep scrolling to see everything the Teen Mom 2 star is using!
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Get your credit cards ready! Chelsea Houska did a makeup haul after her trip to Ulta and it’s amazing! Keep scrolling to see everything the Teen Mom 2 star is using!
Want to stay on top of Chelsea Houska news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!