"I prayed that we would wake up and she would be better. It’s the worst feeling in the world to have a sick child and to put them in more pain with all the hospital test. She woke up and still had a fever but she was eating and holding her food down so that was a good sign. Soon after her fever broke, she was able to be taken off the IV, and she looked better. The doctors believe she has a virus and we will be able to keep her in the house to let it run it’s course as long as she’s eating. People constantly ask me why do we take Ryder to the hospital for a common fever, and the answer is for her it’s not a common fever it can turn into something much worse because she is a VLCAD carrier so we will always be extremely cautious. I’m so happy we are home and she’s able to cuddle up in her own environment to fight off this virus. We are so blessed that her VLCAD is mild and this has only been our second hospitalization. Thank you again to everyone who sent in messages, text, dms, & calls. I will always continue to share our health journey 🤘🏾 follow @rageregardlessry for more information about metabolic conditions & ways to help families that aren’t always as lucky. Special thank you to @zayxclusive & @remychantel09 for being my hospital buddies love you girls," she concluded her post.