Wonder Woman
Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Removes GIANT Snake From Family's Australia Home
The actress used nothing but a mop and a cardboard box to capture the reptile.
Chris Hemsworth may be known for playing Thor in the Avengers movies, but the real superhero in his family may be his wife, Elsa Pataky. The actress shared a video of herself catching a giant snake that had gotten into the family’s Australia home, and successfully removing it using just a mop and a cardboard box! Click through to see Elsa’s impressive snake-wrangling skills.
