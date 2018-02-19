NEWS
Wonder Woman

Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Removes GIANT Snake From Family's Australia Home

February 19, 2018 11:32AM

The actress used nothing but a mop and a cardboard box to capture the reptile.

Chris Hemsworth may be known for playing Thor in the Avengers movies, but the real superhero in his family may be his wife, Elsa Pataky. The actress shared a video of herself catching a giant snake that had gotten into the family’s Australia home, and successfully removing it using just a mop and a cardboard box! Click through to see Elsa’s impressive snake-wrangling skills.

Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Removes GIANT Snake From Family's Australia Home

Elsa shared a video of herself trying to capture the snake on Instagram. “This is how I put her in the box. So professional,” she captioned the video of her using a mop to wrangle the snake into a box.
Despite the scary situation, Elsa didn’t seem phased! She added three laughing crying face emojis to the caption, and wore nothing but a bikini and loose-fitting top as she accomplished her rescue mission.
“Found this in the bathroom today!” she captioned one last video of the cold-blooded reptile. Elsa’s daughter India can be heard in the background saying, “It’s a pretty snake. Pretty and beautiful.” She was unbothered, just like her mother!
Elsa is no stranger to finding the odd reptile or two inside her Byron Bay, Australia home. She got up close and personal with this frog on her sliding glass door once.
And it seems the Fast & Furious 6 actress is even a fan of snakes! She previously told Yahoo Be that she and her hubby Chris kept a pet snake in their bedroom. Plus, this is hardly the first time Elsa has found a snake in her family's home, and it most likely won't be the last!
