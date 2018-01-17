NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
‘#FarmLife’

Chris Pratt Slammed For Saying Killing A Lamb Was Like ‘Unplugging A TV’

January 17, 2018 12:22PM

‘It was a life. Not [an] inanimate object.’

Chris Pratt didn’t quite get the Instagram welcome he may have been expecting. After returning to social media following a month-long hiatus, Chris was welcomed back to a flood of critiques about his new hobby –- the raising and slaughtering of lambs. While the actor assured his followers that his lambs “lived a very good life,” it was his choice in words to describe the killings of the animals that left many calling his actions “disturbing.”

Chris Pratt Slammed For Saying Killing A Lamb Was Like ‘Unplugging A TV’

Back to intro
1/7
For the actor’s first post of 2018, he announced the return of his mini food series, “What’s My Snack?”. “I’m excited to get back into posting stuff to social media after a much needed hiatus,” Chris captioned a video explaining the story behind his lunch of spinach and farm to table lamb, which actually came straight from his own farm.
“Since I’ve been farming lamb for the past six months and fishing, I’m eating lamb. That’s right, fresh farm to table lamb. They are the happiest lambs on the planet," he added. “They are so sweet and then one day they wake up dead and they’re in my freezer. I don’t know how it even works but it’s amazing and if you’re a vegetarian, I apologize, I don’t mean to be insensitive but I did have a wonderful lamb lunch for my snack.”
Unfortunately, Chris’ apology seemed to get lost in the shuffle, as fans were quick to slam the actor for bragging about the killing animals. However, that was just the beginning of the fan hate. Chris later shared a follow-up image of a month-long supply of meat he harvested from a lamb and then likened its killing to the “unplugging of a TV,” which set his followers off!
“Look at all this glorious food! We will eat off him for a month,” he captioned the meat-filled pic. “His wool is becoming yarn as we speak. He lived a very good life […] Trauma Free. Just a touch of a usda certified wand to his head and he goes to sleep. The other sheep don’t even notice. It’s like unplugging a tv. Then Wocka my butcher works his magic.”
Fans were quick to comment their concern over Chris’ word choice. “It’s like unplugging a tv.? Regardless of what side of the argument people are on, it was a life. Not a inanimate object,” a follower wrote.
“Just disturbing,” a second fan commented. “ ‘It's like unplugging a tv’ Im sure it was ever so peaceful driving a spike into his brain. I'll never understand the lack of comparability towards some animals.”
What do you think of Chris’ new hobby? Sound off in the comments.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS