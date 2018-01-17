‘#FarmLife’
Chris Pratt Slammed For Saying Killing A Lamb Was Like ‘Unplugging A TV’
‘It was a life. Not [an] inanimate object.’
Chris Pratt didn’t quite get the Instagram welcome he may have been expecting. After returning to social media following a month-long hiatus, Chris was welcomed back to a flood of critiques about his new hobby –- the raising and slaughtering of lambs. While the actor assured his followers that his lambs “lived a very good life,” it was his choice in words to describe the killings of the animals that left many calling his actions “disturbing.”
