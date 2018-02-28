NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Meme Queen

Chrissy Teigen Channels Salt Bae During A Very Early Thanksgiving Feast

February 28, 2018 10:44AM

She and John Legend celebrated the holiday in February.

The social media queen Chrissy Teigen imitated one of the most popular memes of 2017 during a Thanksgiving feast that she threw for her husband, John Legend, and friends! Instead of celebrating in November like everyone else, the supermodel and self-trained cook threw a Thanksgiving dinner party in February, and channeled Salt Bae in the process. Click through for details!

Chrissy Teigen Channels Salt Bae During A Very Early Thanksgiving Feast

Back to intro
1/6
"Getting ready for a thanksgiving feast," Chrissy tweeted before her epic meal. "Breaking boundaries today. It’s important to support stove top year round."
Not long after, Chrissy was sharing moments from the dinner on Instagram, including her channeling Salt Bae, aka Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, known for the dramatic way he seasons meat.
The Cravings cookbook author had a moment of panic when she didn't have stuffing. Then she wasn't happy with the serving size. "The box says six servings. Look at these people. Who the f**k can f**king eat this much stuffing? Nobody wants this," she said in one video, eventually giving a big bowl of stuffing to the dog.
"Everybody's laughing but it's not funny," a pregnant Chrissy said in a second video, as she brought the finished stuffing over to the table. "Everything was good except for the reason why we had this dinner."
Despite Chrissy's minor stuffing-related meltdown, the food looked delicious!
What do you think about Chrissy's Thanksgiving meal? Let us know in the comments!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE