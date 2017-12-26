So Gross! Chrissy Teigen’s Dad Gets John Legend A ‘Willy Warmer’ For Christmas!

So now it looks to be her father Ron’s turn in giving his daughter a run for her money in the funny category, with the super gross gift he got John for Christmas.

Marketed as a “heater for your peter,” Chrissy shared the “johnson” related garment on her social media, captioning it with “Thank u dad.” LOL.

The gift came after Ron called his loved ones to wish them a Merry Christmas, where evidently health was on his mind the most. "Dad making his Christmas calls. “How’s your leg” seems to be his number one conversation starter," she tweeted.

of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where he said to "Actually, you're my favorite,” before admitting that "I thought was for a while, but then she kinda went off.” This isn’t the first time we’ve seen some comedic chops from Ron. He appeared on an episode of, where he said to Kim "Actually, you're my favorite,” before admitting that "I thought Khloé was for a while, but then she kinda went off.”

It wasn’t all grossness for the Teigen-Legend clan this holiday season, as Chrissy looked to be cooking up a storm for Christmas with a delicious menu she posted online. Let’s just hope that Ron didn’t make any jokes about the “bundt cake.”