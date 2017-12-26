NEWS
Super Awkward

So Gross! Chrissy Teigen’s Dad Gets John Legend A ‘Willy Warmer’ For Christmas!

December 26, 2017

She’s not the only one in the family with a sick sense of humor.

Chrissy Teigen is one of the funniest people on the internet, and it’s evident where she gets her sense of humor from: her father Ron! The patriarch of the family decided to get a little twisted for the holidays, and gift his son-in-law John Legend with something super inappropriate and totally hilarious for his “member”: a Willy Warmer!  Ew! 

The supermodel is not only gorgeous, but also hilarious to boot as she’s been making us laugh online for years now, most recently with her superimposed face on Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” body as a response to a John Mayer tweet. 
So now it looks to be her father Ron’s turn in giving his daughter a run for her money in the funny category, with the super gross gift he got John for Christmas. 
Marketed as a “heater for your peter,” Chrissy shared the “johnson” related garment on her social media, captioning it with “Thank u dad.” LOL. 
The gift came after Ron called his loved ones to wish them a Merry Christmas, where evidently health was on his mind the most.  "Dad making his Christmas calls. “How’s your leg” seems to be his number one conversation starter," she tweeted. 
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen some comedic chops from Ron.  He appeared on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where he said to Kim "Actually, you're my favorite,” before admitting that "I thought Khloé was for a while, but then she kinda went off.”
It wasn’t all grossness for the Teigen-Legend clan this holiday season, as Chrissy looked to be cooking up a storm for Christmas with a delicious menu she posted online.  Let’s just hope that Ron didn’t make any jokes about the “bundt cake.”
What are your thoughts on Ron’s humorous gift for John?  Sound off in the comments! 

