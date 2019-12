Photo credit: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

What started out as a sweet tune took a dark turn, fast. “Mommy loves you,” Luna sang in the start of the clip as she held a stuffed monkey. “Red or dead, red or dead, all the people are red or dead” she continued in the Instagram video. “What,” a stunned Chrissy, 34, captioned the social media update. Although the mother of two appeared frightened, her followers couldn’t get enough of “Red or Dead.”