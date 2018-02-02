Looking Fierce
Glittery In Gold! Chrissy Teigen Dazzles During A Night Out With Husband John Legend
The mommy-to-be's pregnancy style has been nothing short of superbly glam.
Chrissy Teigen has always been a style maven of sorts for years now, but ever since she announced her pregnancy back in November, the mommy-to-be has been stepping up her fashion game in one fabulous ensemble to the next! She was just spotted out with hubby John Legend, where the supermodel looked absolutely fierce in her all-gold getup! Click-through for the dazzling photos.
