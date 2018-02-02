Glittery In Gold! Chrissy Teigen Dazzles During A Night Out With Husband John Legend

Chrissy and John enjoyed a night out on the town Thursday, where they were seen leaving Madeo's in West Hollywood.

Chrissy looked absolutely stunning in her flowy gold dress, complimented with a pair of orange-colored heels. Her pregnancy glow was definitely on display as they made their way out of the WeHo hotspot.

Let's not count John's impeccable style out! As usual, he looked dashing in a flower-printed leather jacket on top an all-black ensemble.

Chrissy's pregnancy style game has been 100 all the way as of late, as she continues to rock so many ensembles in an incredible way. Her recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon showed her looking radiant in red.

She also looked absolutely dazzling this past Sunday, when she shimmered in silver at the 2018 Grammy Awards. What fabulous ensemble can we look forward to from her next?