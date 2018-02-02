STYLE
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Looking Fierce

Glittery In Gold! Chrissy Teigen Dazzles During A Night Out With Husband John Legend

February 2, 2018 11:21AM

The mommy-to-be's pregnancy style has been nothing short of superbly glam.

Chrissy Teigen has always been a style maven of sorts for years now, but ever since she announced her pregnancy back in November, the mommy-to-be has been stepping up her fashion game in one fabulous ensemble to the next!  She was just spotted out with hubby John Legend, where the supermodel looked absolutely fierce in her all-gold getup!  Click-through for the dazzling photos.

Glittery In Gold! Chrissy Teigen Dazzles During A Night Out With Husband John Legend

Back to intro
1/6
Chrissy and John enjoyed a night out on the town Thursday, where they were seen leaving Madeo's in West Hollywood.
Chrissy looked absolutely stunning in her flowy gold dress, complimented with a pair of orange-colored heels.  Her pregnancy glow was definitely on display as they made their way out of the WeHo hotspot.
Let's not count John's impeccable style out! As usual, he looked dashing in a flower-printed leather jacket on top an all-black ensemble.
Chrissy's pregnancy style game has been 100 all the way as of late, as she continues to rock so many ensembles in an incredible way.  Her recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon showed her looking radiant in red. 
She also looked absolutely dazzling this past Sunday, when she shimmered in silver at the 2018 Grammy Awards.  What fabulous ensemble can we look forward to from her next?
What are your thoughts on Chrissy's pregnancy style?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in STYLE

Exclusive
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS