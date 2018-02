Chrissy, who is pregnant with baby number two, looks like she had as much fun as Luna, and wore all black while swinging Luna. Luna was a cutie in grey leggings and a white shirt.

On Monday, Chrissy spoke about her due date, and it's going to be a Spring baby!

The model said while on The Ellen Degeneres Show, " I am having a baby boy in the spring . I will tell you—it's June." But don't expect a name just yet, because neither she nor John are too sure yet.

"Boy names are really tough. I don't even think he will have a middle name because we can't even think of a first name,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously expressed to Entertainment Tonight how thrilled Luna is to be a big sister. "[Luna] is so excited. Actually, she's got her little baby doll now that she's been really taking care of.”