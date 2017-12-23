COUPLES
Family Gathering

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Board Private Jet For A Fun Trip With Daughter Luna!

December 23, 2017 12:11PM

They also brought along her parents and their adorable dog Puddy for the ride.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a lot to celebrate as of late, as they announced last month that they’re expecting baby number two in 2018!  The happy couple were just spotted heading on a private plane out of Los Angeles, where they look to be spending the holiday season with their adorable daughter Luna, her parents, and their precious dog Puddy!  Click-through for the “jet setting” photos.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Board Private Jet For A Fun Trip With Daughter Luna!

Chrissy and John both looked aviator ready before hopping onto their private jet, as the supermodel mommy looked stunning in her all black ensemble as she held onto her beautiful daughter.
John looked like he was ready to fly the plane, as he rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses with a lightly colored jacket, jeans and shirt.  Looking good!
They were joined on the flight by Chrissy's parents Ron and Vilailuck, the latter of which just had a big birthday celebration in New York City!
Their beloved dog Puddy also joined them on the flight.  He went through a lot of tough medical issues this year, as she had to rush him to the hospital back in November, but the pup looks to be in great spirits now as he heads on board!
Looks like Luna has been a good girl this past year, as a ton of her Christmas presents were seen boarding the flight as well.  Wonder what she asked Santa for?
Are you a big fan of Chrissy & John's "jet setter" style?  Sound off in the comments! 

