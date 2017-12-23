Family Gathering
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Board Private Jet For A Fun Trip With Daughter Luna!
They also brought along her parents and their adorable dog Puddy for the ride.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a lot to celebrate as of late, as they announced last month that they’re expecting baby number two in 2018! The happy couple were just spotted heading on a private plane out of Los Angeles, where they look to be spending the holiday season with their adorable daughter Luna, her parents, and their precious dog Puddy! Click-through for the “jet setting” photos.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!