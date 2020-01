Photo credit: INSTARImages

Recently, she had an epically hilarious meltdown on Twitter, as she went off on John, 41, for inviting his fellow The Voice hosts over for dinner the night of their season finale in December 2019. Chrissy was flustered, as she had nothing special to prepare for the star-studded judging panel. “It sounds dumb yes but this is VERY John. I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra s**t and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he’s like 'No it’s fine they just wanna have dinner' but it’s literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck,” Chrissy tweeted at the time.