Photo credit: INSTARImages

The Sports Illustrated model has been very candid about motherhood and all that comes with it , from her thoughts on expanding her family and even her personal life especially when it came to accepting her post-pregnancy body. While cleaning out her closet on July 30 she gave fans a look at some of her lingerie that she had outgrown “You wouldn’t even be able to tell I was wearing these now. My skin would just eat,” Chrissy explained.