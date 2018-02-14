Chrissy Teigen Sings Valentine’s Day Duet With Husband John Legend But Messes Up The Words!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been couples goals for many years now, because they always find some way to make their millions of followers go “aww” whenever they post something cute, funny or adorable about each other. Their latest post, which shows the two of them embracing while singing a romantic classic, is on point with all the other beautiful things they’ve shared, except Chrissy once again brings the laughs as she messed up some of the words to the song!