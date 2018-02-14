COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
How Adorable

Chrissy Teigen Sings Valentine’s Day Duet With Husband John Legend But Messes Up The Words!

February 14, 2018 12:00PM

The first version of the Nat King Cole classic is just too cute to do a redo of.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been couples goals for many years now, because they always find some way to make their millions of followers go “aww” whenever they post something cute, funny or adorable about each other. Their latest post, which shows the two of them embracing while singing a romantic classic, is on point with all the other beautiful things they’ve shared, except Chrissy once again brings the laughs as she messed up some of the words to the song!

Chrissy Teigen Sings Valentine’s Day Duet With Husband John Legend But Messes Up The Words!

Back to intro
1/6
Chrissy and John got in the Valentine's Day spirit on Wednesday, where he embraced her as they swung back and forth and crooned to one of the most romantic songs ever made!
The two of them did their spin on Nat King Cole's classic "L-O-V-E" which has been remade by countless other singers including Dionne Warwick, Joss Stone, and Nat's late daughter Natalie.
Their version, which was done for Love Magazine, show them looking positively in love as John starts to beautifully sing the classic hit. As the song continued, Chrissy messed up a couple of the words but brushes it off and keeps going! How cute.
Chrissy and John already have a lot of love in their life outside of what they share with one another, as they are parents to their adorable daughter, Luna.
And they have a ton more love coming their way since Chrissy revealed they're expecting a baby boy this year! Let's hope their lovefest never stops and they keep making cute and adorable videos like the one they did on Valentine's Day.
What are your thoughts on Chrissy & John's duet? Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS